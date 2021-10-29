Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.64. Rallybio shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

