Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.64. Rallybio shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 49 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72.
Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.