Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLYB. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.31) by $1.51. Equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rallybio

