Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RADI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

