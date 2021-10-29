Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $169,000 Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

HYAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.