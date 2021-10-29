Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $202,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 54.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 35.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOW opened at $28.31 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

