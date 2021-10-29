Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $157,000 in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

