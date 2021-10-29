Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 3,695 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

