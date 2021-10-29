Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

