Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $818,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $101.72.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

