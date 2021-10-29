Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of QABSY opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

