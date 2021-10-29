Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

