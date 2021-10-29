Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Decreased by Piper Sandler

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hershey in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $49,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

