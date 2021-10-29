Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $26.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $24.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $25.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $29.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $120.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $32.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $37.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $38.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $151.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $191.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $243.94 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,922.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,522.24 and a 1-year high of $2,982.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.