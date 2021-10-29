Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.51 EPS.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

