Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

Xilinx stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Xilinx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

