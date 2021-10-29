Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised by Analyst

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $219.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Medpace by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

