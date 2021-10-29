Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,166 shares of company stock worth $5,411,400 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 49.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

