Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NYSE MRO opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 401,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 205,100 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

