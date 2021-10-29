Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.19.

EQB opened at C$78.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$150.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$141.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$40.94 and a 52-week high of C$80.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,582,638.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

