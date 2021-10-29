Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Frontline Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Frontline in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

