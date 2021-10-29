Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Capri Holdings Limited Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Capri stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capri by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Capri by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.