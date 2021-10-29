Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.