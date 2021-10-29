Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Lennox International stock opened at $297.90 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.