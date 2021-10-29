Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

V opened at $209.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.27. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

