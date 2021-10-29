Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Raised by Analyst

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

DEN stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $84.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,068,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.