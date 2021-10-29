Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.51 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.63.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $624.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.90 and a 200-day moving average of $573.63. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,951,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

