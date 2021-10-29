Putnam Investments LLC Sells 6,160 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

