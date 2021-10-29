Putnam Investments LLC Sells 583,950 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583,950 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,046,686 shares of company stock valued at $68,628,976. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.