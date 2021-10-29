Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 9,035 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.76% of TechTarget worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

