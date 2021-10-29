Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 5,495 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $238.30 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.01.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

