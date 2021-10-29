Putnam Investments LLC Has $13.14 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

