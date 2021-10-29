Putnam Investments LLC Has $12.20 Million Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

