Putnam Investments LLC Has $10.88 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520,168 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Outfront Media worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Outfront Media by 75.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,100,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 534,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 238,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.87. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.