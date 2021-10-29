Pundi X[new] Price Down 2.6% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $376.30 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00071150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,082.24 or 0.99866360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.44 or 0.06978874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.