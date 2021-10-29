Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

PUM opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.95. Puma has a one year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

