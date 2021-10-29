Public Mint Hits Market Cap of $4.81 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. Public Mint has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $144,561.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00041178 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

