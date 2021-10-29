Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHOJY remained flat at $$23.75 during midday trading on Friday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

