Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 44.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $348.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.10. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,810 shares of company stock worth $334,187,586 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

