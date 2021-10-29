Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,005.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 141.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.