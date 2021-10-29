Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after acquiring an additional 659,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Shares of YUM opened at $125.88 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

