Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $908,783,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of IFF opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

