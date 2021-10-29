PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $42.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

