PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Head-To-Head Review

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PTC alerts:

84.7% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for PTC and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 1 10 0 2.91 WM Technology 0 0 8 0 3.00

PTC currently has a consensus target price of $137.45, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $18.56, suggesting a potential upside of 50.91%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than PTC.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 13.82% 18.25% 7.56% WM Technology N/A -2,655.44% -61.56%

Volatility and Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC and WM Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.46 billion 10.21 $130.70 million $1.85 68.58 WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Summary

PTC beats WM Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.