Proto Labs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical volume of 423 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,130,000 after buying an additional 572,208 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 182.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 92.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after buying an additional 245,548 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

