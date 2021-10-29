Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $55.60. 16,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,407,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

