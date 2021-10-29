Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $55.60. 16,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,407,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.