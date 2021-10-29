ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 83.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.48 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

