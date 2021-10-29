ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $3,341,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $873,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASXC opened at $1.68 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $393.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

