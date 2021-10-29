ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 48.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 489,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Curis by 6,679.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 128,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 52.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 230,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Curis by 48.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.