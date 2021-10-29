ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $171,000 in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GAN by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAN by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in GAN in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GAN in the first quarter worth about $503,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,489. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $613.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.19.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

