ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACET opened at $8.69 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACET. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

